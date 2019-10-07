ALDS Game 3: Colin Poche reacts to Tampa Bay’s win over Houston
Video Details
Colin Poche with Tricia Whitaker after the Rays win talking his reaction when Tampa Bay Rays' won today, his journey to this point, and the Rays offense.
