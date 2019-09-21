Charlie Morton on walk-off win, Rays building momentum
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Charlie Morton breaks down his start Friday night, the walk-off win over the Boston Red Sox and the importance of creating momentum down the final stretch of the regular season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618