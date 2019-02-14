Dwyane Wade touches on some of his best memories playing against Mavericks
Video Details
- Dallas Mavericks
- Dwyane Wade
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Miami Heat
- Southeast
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Dwyane Wade touches on some of his memories playing against the Mavericks after his last game (game-high 22 points) in Dallas.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618