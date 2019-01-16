Dwyane Wade swaps jersey with George Hill continuing his One Last Dance
Video Details
- Central
- Dwyane Wade
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- George Hill
- Miami Heat
- Milwaukee Bucks
- NBA
- Southeast
-
Dwyane Wade and George Hill take time to swap jerseys in honor of Dwyane Wade's One Last Dance.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618