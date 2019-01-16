Bob Boughner reflects on Panthers’ loss: ‘I’m proud of the way they battled tonight’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Montreal Canadiens
- NHL
-
Florida Panthers’ head coach Bob Boughner says it’s been a tough road trip physically and mentally, but they tried to put the puck in the back of the net, as he breaks down the defeat to the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618