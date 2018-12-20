Steve Clifford on Spurs: ‘They played great and we were terrible’
Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford breaks down the tough loss to the San Antonio Spurs, discussing where the Magic went wrong and how the team managed without Nikola Vucevic.
