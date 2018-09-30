Michael Hill joins Paul Severino and Todd Hollandsworth in the booth
Miami Marlins President of Baseball Operations, Michael Hill, joins Paul Severino and Todd Hollandsworth in the booth to discuss his optimism of the future of the organization, starting with our farm system.
