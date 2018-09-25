REPORTER: Obviously tonight was the kind of the last chance for you guys to make the playoffs. Or not the last chance, but it eliminated you guys tonight. So what do you feel like-- from the beginning this season till now-- did you expect to be at this point?

[AUDIO OUT]

MATT DUFFY: Well I think that we individually thought we were capable of this. But did we expect to take it this far? I don't think so. I think we kind of went into this season with really no expectations as a team. It was just, play hard, try to play fundamentally sound baseball, and see where we end up.

You know, we're proud of what we've accomplished in this room, but-- and it's shown what we're capable of for next season. But us being capable of that is not-- it's not enough to just be capable of that, we've got to prepare ourselves individually this off season and be able to execute what we're capable of next season. You know, if anything, it's going to make our job tougher with the success we've had lately.

Because I think other teams in the league-- we're not really a secret anymore. They're going to come into this stadium and when we come to other fields with the mindset of, hey, we got to be careful with these guys. And again, that's going to make our job tougher. So we need prepare like that. And just playing well for the last two months doesn't guarantee us anything for next season.

REPORTER: You started the season, I think 3 and 12. At what point during the season did you realize that maybe you guys had a chance making the post-season.

MATT DUFFY: Maybe about a month ago. You know, we-- with that start, we kind of put ourselves behind the eight ball so much that. Again, after that, it was just, hey, let's play some good baseball and not worry about the standings. And to the credit of everybody in here, we never really did.

But we-- I think we looked up about a month ago and thought, hey, if we really go on a run here, we could sneak into it. But obviously it didn't work out. I think we just put ourselves in too tough position early on.