Don Mattingly: Jose Urena looked electric from the beginning
Video Details
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down Monday's win over the Philadelphia Phillies, touching on the start from Jose Urena and the team bouncing back with three runs in the second inning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices