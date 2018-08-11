Despite being born with Poland sydrome, Hailey Dawson continues her journey across the country
Video Details
Hailey Dawson was born with Poland syndrome being forced to live without her right arm. But she will not allow that to stop her from visiting every single park in the country to throw out the very first pitch.
