Hunter Wood, Rays go for sweep against Angels
The Tampa Bay Rays and Hunter Wood go for the the sweep of the Los Angeles Angels.
ANNOUNCER: Hey, another left-hander going up against the Rays. That's good news, Rays fans. Why? This season, the Rays are 19 and 13 against left-handed starters. And as you might have heard Kevin Cash mention, Hunter Wood gets the opening salvo.
KEVIN CASH: Well, I will tell you this a great matchup for the Rays because Andrew Heaney is 0 and 4, on the season, on the road. So, obviously, you know, not throwing the ball too well away from Anaheim Stadium. So it'll be a nice matchup for us. Hunter Wood's throwing the ball pretty well. So, hopefully, we can take this third game of the series and--
