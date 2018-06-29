[ELECTRONIC TONES] - Working down on the little things and kind of just breaking it down, one by one. I mean, I had a lot of help with my coaches back in Mississauga, too. They kind of helped me with positioning and where to break it down, also.

REPORTER: Is that mostly just positioning, or is there any other, like-- you get to work on your stick technique more, or what?

- Yeah. Just being more aware in general.

REPORTER: How do you spend the time, now, between now and training camp? What's the plan these weeks?

- I'm probably going to head away for a couple weeks on vacation. And then I'm going to get back in the gym and just be ready for camp.

REPORTER: Camp-- this whole, here-- how did you feel the week went, and how fun was it to have the scrimmage here this morning?

- Yeah, it was good. I mean, we all worked really hard during the week, so I think the last day it's always fun to end with a little scrimmage, a little competitive nature. But no, it was a good week.

REPORTER: Usually, high scoring scrimmages-- the goalies too good, today?

- Yeah, no. Everyone played well. I mean, it was kind of a fast-paced, shut-down more game. I mean, last year was a lot more scoring, I think.

REPORTER: The Panthers put a lot of value on drafting speed guys recently. Do you feel that out there? Do you feel a lot of fast guys, today?

- Yeah, I think so. I mean, you can kind of see it. It's a faster-paced game now-- not only in camp, but in the NHL itself. So no, obviously, it's a faster camp.

REPORTER: I'm guessing this isn't the first time you've been told to work on your defensive side of the game, right?

- No. I mean, obviously, it's something I've been told kind of to work on for a while, now. But I think it's slowly coming along.

REPORTER: Did Dale and Coach Boughner tell you that that job is out there for you to get this year?

- Yeah. I think they told me that when I was sent back down, last year. They want me to kind of go back and develop and play as much as I can and be ready for camp.

REPORTER: Did it make you hungry that you got in, like, those seven of the games last year, and then you got your goal?

- Yeah, I think so. I think it also helped, just to see what I need to work on and what I could improve on.

REPORTER: From a distance, at 96-point team-- you saw how close they were and how good they were last year. What do you think this team has this year, and what do you think? How far do you think you can go?

- I mean, obviously, it's pretty exciting what they did at the end of the year last year. I mean, the young talent they have, and to miss out by one point, it probably left a bitter taste in most of their mouths. So obviously, they're going to come back hungry this year.

[ELECTRONIC TONES]