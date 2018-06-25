- Welcome to our South Florida Honda Dealers Web Report. Craig Minervini, Jeff Nelson. Great finish to the road trip for the Marlins. They beat the Rockies 8-5. 5 and 4 on the road trip and a good finish in Colorado Sunday.

- It was. And Derek Dietrich almost hit for a cycle, double, home run number 11 on the year, got two singles, missed a triple, but outstanding offensive day for him. Justin Bour as well. Two RBIs himself. And great [INAUDIBLE] by the bullpen. Guerrero, Ziegler, Conley and Barraclough.

- Did a great job. Dietrich hitting over 300 now, 302. We get set for a long home streak now. Ten straight games at home. 16 of 20 heading into the all-star break. It all starts on Monday night with the match-up right here, Miller and Straily.

JEFF NELSON: Yeah, Shelby Miller making his season debut after Tommy John coming back. And the Diamondbacks are happy to get him back. And Straily's got to be fresh. Only an inning and 1/3 after getting thrown out his last outing against the Giants for hitting Posey. Four hits, four runs, so it might have been good that he got thrown out of the game.

- All right, Nellie and I will be here at 6:30. Fox Sports Florida. We hope you are too, for game one of the Arizona-Miami series Monday night.