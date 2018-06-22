- Hi, everybody. Welcome to our South Florida Honda Dealers Web Report, Craig Minervini, Jeff Nelson. Well, the Marlins had a great shot to win the series against the Giants. They won the first game of the series, but they lost Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, a 6-5 ball game. Came back a little short in the ninth inning.

- Yeah, there was the five-run sixth, as well, for the Giants. This attack on runs the last two games for the Giants, they were able to pull these two wins out that they weren't going to be able to do against the Marlins in the earlier win. So a really tough sixth inning for Urena again-- 8.10 ERA through those starts that he's had in the sixth inning.

- Marlins did belt out 13 hits, including three for Miguel Rojas and three more for Brian Anderson, who's hitting .299. Heading into the series against the Rockies, that begins on Friday night. And there's your pitching matchups on our South Florida Honda Dealers probables for the series.

JEFF NELSON: Yeah, you look at Chen and Gray lead it off on Friday. Both pitchers have really struggled as of late. Richards against Anderson, and then to wrap it up, Caleb Smith against Marquez.

CRAIG MINERVINI: We'll be here to talk about it, 8 o'clock. Set your watches. Friday night, we'll see you there on Fox Sports Florida.