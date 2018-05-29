Mallex Smith: This is a Rays baseball game
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Mallex Smith talks to Michelle Margaux about Game 1’s victory over the Oakland Athletics saying that the Rays did a great job defensively and that Monday evening’s win was a team effort.
