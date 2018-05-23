Brad Ziegler says the Marlins expect great games from LHP Caleb Smith
Video Details
Miami Marlins pitcher Brad Ziegler says LHP Caleb Smith set the tone and was fantastic and that the team expects him at this point to put on such performances.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices