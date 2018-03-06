Frank Vogel says Magic were in a bad rhythm all night
Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel breaks down Monday's road loss to the Jazz, saying the team never really found a good rhythm and that he liked how rookie Jonathan Isaac fared.
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Jonathan Isaac
- Jonathan Isaac
- NBA
- Northwest
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
- Utah Jazz
- West
- West
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Heat begin critical series of games by finishing off a back-to-back
15 hours ago
Evan Fournier after 4-for-18 shooting night: There's not much to say
16 hours ago
Jonathan Isaac feeling ready to take on more minutes
16 hours ago
Frank Vogel says Magic were in a bad rhythm all night
16 hours ago
Magic rookie Jonathan Isaac shows growth despite loss to Jazz
16 hours ago
Erik Spoelstra commends Heat's professional approach Monday night
17 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
20146-20149