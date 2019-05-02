All-new ‘Rays Inside Pitch’ goes in depth with Tampa Bay OF Tommy Pham

TAMPA, Fla. (May 2, 2019) — FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, will premiere an all-new episode of “Rays Inside Pitch” this coming Monday, May 6, upon conclusion of Tampa Bay’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Monday night’s “Rays Inside Pitch” premiere features host Tricia Whitaker highlighting Tampa Bay outfielder Tommy Pham, who has helped lead the Rays to the top spot in the American League East through the first month of the 2019 MLB season. Pham set a franchise record by reaching base in 48 consecutive games from August 2018 to April 2019 with the Rays and has been a key part of the lineup since joining the team in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals last July. On this episode of “Rays Inside Pitch,” Whitaker sits down with Pham to discuss his work ethic, motivation to keep improving and much more. Also in this episode, FOX Sports Sun fires up the 2019 highlight reel with our top plays thus far this season.

Tune in for an all-new “Rays Inside Pitch” Monday night on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter for exclusive Rays content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Mon. 05/06/19, 10:30 PM

Tue. 05/07/19, 5:30 PM

Tue. 05/07/19, 10:30 PM

Wed. 05/08/19, 4:30 PM

Wed. 05/08/19, 10:00 PM

Fri. 05/10/19, 10:30 PM

Sat. 05/11/19, 4 PM

Sat. 05/11/19, 9:30 PM

Sun. 05/12/19, 12 PM

Mon. 05/13/19, 9:30 PM

Tue. 05/14/19, 11 PM

Thu. 05/16/19, 8:30 AM

Fri. 05/17/19, 4 PM

Fri. 05/17/19, 10:30 PM

Sat. 05/18/19, 12 PM

Sat. 05/18/19, 5:30 PM

Sun. 05/19/19, 5 PM

Mon. 05/20/19, 9:30 PM

Tue. 05/21/19, 2:30 PM

Thu. 05/23/19, 10 PM

Fri. 05/24/19, 10:30 PM

Sat. 05/25/19, 8 PM

