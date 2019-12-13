It’s Hammer Time with premiere of ‘Inside the Heat: Meyers Leonard’ on Dec. 14 on FOX Sports Sun

MIAMI (Dec. 13, 2019) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Miami HEAT, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the HEAT” on Saturday, Dec. 14 upon conclusion of Miami’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. “Inside the HEAT: Meyers Leonard” introduces the hardworking forward-center to HEAT fans.

Hosted by Jason Jackson, “Inside the HEAT” starts with a look at Meyers’ humble beginnings in Robinson, Illinois, where basketball became his passion. It was in Illinois where he realized the importance of surrounding himself with those who believed in him and pushed him in positive ways. Meyers stayed local to attend the University of Illinois, where he would meet his partner in life and his wife, Elle. We learn how their time in Portland helped shape their growth together and Meyers’ development on the basketball court. Now in his first year in Miami, Meyers explains as only Meyers can why his big personality is infectious and how his leadership can help this HEAT team be truly special. Finally, Jax challenges Elle and Meyers to a unique game of basketball where their competitive nature shines bright.

Stay tuned Saturday night on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO for the debut of “Inside the HEAT: Meyers Leonard,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsHEAT for exclusive HEAT content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Sat. 12/14/19, 11:30 PM

Sun. 12/15/19, 12 PM

Mon. 12/16/19, 11 PM

Tue. 12/17/19, 10:30 PM

Wed. 12/18/19, 1 PM

Wed. 12/18/19, 10 PM

Thu. 12/19/19, 8 PM

Fri. 12/20/19, 2 PM

Fri. 12/20/19, 11 PM

Sat. 12/21/19, 1 PM

Mon. 12/23/19, 10:30 PM

Tue. 12/24/19, 8:30 AM

Wed. 12/25/19, 11 AM

Thu. 12/26/19, 7:30 PM

Fri. 12/27/19, 11 PM

Sat. 12/28/19, 5:30 PM

Sat. 12/28/19, 11 PM

Mon. 12/30/19, 10 PM

