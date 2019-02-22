Catch up with Miami’s do-it-all point-forward with the debut of ‘Inside the Heat: Justise Winslow’ on Feb. 23

MIAMI (Feb. 22, 2019) – FOX Sports Sun, the local television home of the Miami HEAT, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the HEAT” this Saturday, Feb. 23, upon conclusion of Miami’s game against the Detroit Pistons. “Inside the HEAT: Justise Winslow” invites HEAT fans to catch up with the do-it-all forward now in his fourth year with Miami.

The HEAT organization has embraced Winslow’s talent and his role has continued evolving since being selected by Miami with the 10th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. While his ability to defend all five positions has been his calling card, he added point guard duties to his workload this season and thrived at the helm. For Winslow, carrying on the culture he’s learned from his teammates turned brothers in Udonis Haslem and Dwyane Wade has helped cement his role as part of the future of the franchise.

“Inside the HEAT” explores the drive behind his foundation and yearly basketball camp in Houston, and shares how he has become a mentor to kids without fathers with a foundation in New Orleans. Viewers will also discover his unique hobbies of art, history and photography and why he enjoys diving into these when he’s not playing basketball.

Join host Eric Reid on FOX Sports Sun and the FOX Sports app for the debut of “Inside the HEAT: Justise Winslow,” and follow @FOXSportsHEAT for exclusive HEAT content.

