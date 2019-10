Andre Drummond had 15 points and eight rebounds and Detroit rallied late, taking its first lead since the final quarter at 104-103 with 1:08 left. Cleveland led 83-64 in the third quarter.

Bruce Brown, Derrick Rose and Reggie Jackson added 15 points each for Detroit (2-1).

Collin Sexton scored 24 points and made 3 of 5 from 3-point range for Cleveland (1-1). Tristan Thompson added 15 points and eight rebounds.