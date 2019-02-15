Michael Fulmer loses arbitration case with Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Detroit beat pitcher Michael Fulmer in the final salary arbitration case this year, leaving players with a 6-4 final record in decisions.

Fulmer was awarded a raise from $575,200 to $2.8 million by Matt Goldberg, Robert Herzog and Elizabeth Neumeier, who heard the case Wednesday. Fulmer had asked for $3.4 million.

The decision was withheld until Friday, when right-hander Luis Severino and the Yankees had been scheduled for a hearing.

Fulmer was the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year and an All-Star in 2017. A right-hander who turns 26 on March 15, Fulmer was 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA in 132 1/3 innings last year. He didn’t pitch for the Tigers between July 14 and Aug. 24 because of a left oblique strain, then didn’t pitch after Sept. 15 because of a torn right lateral meniscus.

Players had a winning record for the third time in four years but just the fifth time since 1996 and 11th time since arbitration started in 1974.

Three starting pitchers won — Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer, Houston’s Gerrit Cole and Cincinnati’s Alex Wood — along with Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, Oakland closer Blake Treinen, and Tampa Bay outfielder Tommy Pham.

Players who lost included Washington outfielder Michael A. Taylor, Nationals reliever Kyle Barraclough and Toronto reliever Ryan Tepera lost.

Among the more than 175 players who were eligible for arbitration this year, just three agreed to contracts of more than one guaranteed season: Serevino ($40 million for four years), Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola ($45 million for four years) and Minnesota outfielder Max Kepler ($35 million for five years).

Arizona left-hander T.J. MacFarland and Milwaukee catcher Manny Pina agreed to contracts that included 2020 club options.