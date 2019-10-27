Division 6 pairings
Division 6
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Negaunee (6-3) 58.333 at Calumet (8-1) 81.778
Menominee (6-3) 64.778 at Ishpeming Westwood (7-2) 70.111
DISTRICT 2
Harrison (5-4) 40.000 at Clare (8-1) 75.556
Lake City (6-3) 51.111 at Maple City Glen Lake (8-1) 74.667
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Newaygo (6-3) 57.889 at Montague (7-2) 68.222
Ravenna (7-2) 60.333 at Muskegon Catholic Central (6-2) 62.556
DISTRICT 2
Sanford Meridian (6-3) 58.222 at Ithaca (8-1) 75.333
Morley Stanwood (6-3) 59.889 at Hemlock (7-2) 69.444
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Jonesville (6-3) 54.889 at Hillsdale (9-0) 94.222
Constantine (7-2) 64.764 at Niles Brandywine (9-0) 85.333
DISTRICT 2
Manchester (5-4) 41.222 at Grass Lake (8-1) 70.889
Blissfield (6-3) 62.556 at Onsted (7-2) 69.000
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Durand (5-4) 42.667 at Montrose (8-1) 83.556
Millington (5-4) 55.000 at Flint Hamady (7-1) 70.222
DISTRICT 2
Clinton Township Clintondale (5-4) 41.556 at Monroe St Mary Catholic Central (7-1) 85.556
Detroit Osborn (5-4) 46.597 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1) 79.222