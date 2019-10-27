Division 1 pairings
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Grand Haven (5-4) 59.556 at Grandville (7-2) 95.111
Hudsonville (6-3) 74.778 at Traverse City West (7-2) 86.000
DISTRICT 2
East Kentwood (5-4) 58.556 at Rockford (8-1) 104.667
Brighton (7-2) 84.222 at Holt (7-2) 88.444
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Canton (5-4) 58.111 at West Bloomfield (8-1) 105.556
White Lake Lakeland (7-2) 81.556 at Plymouth (8-1) 95.111
DISTRICT 2
Ann Arbor Pioneer (5-4) 55.222 at Brownstown Woodhaven (9-0) 114.667
Saline (8-1) 95.175 at Belleville (9-0) 113.778
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Grand Blanc (5-4) 60.667 at Lapeer (8-1) 107.444
Davison (7-2) 87.444 at Romeo (7-2) 87.778
DISTRICT 2
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (5-4) 55.111 at Lake Orion (8-1) 97.667
Rochester Adams (7-2) 83.333 at Utica Eisenhower (7-2) 85.889
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Macomb Dakota (5-4) 59.889 at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (9-0) 119.111
Warren Mott (6-3) 66.889 at Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-4) 67.556
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Western (6-3) 51.556 at Dearborn Fordson (8-1) 101.333
Detroit Cass Tech (5-4) 60.417 at Grosse Pointe South (7-2) 84.000