Jeff Okudah NFL Draft highlight tape: Ohio State cornerback long, lean and mean
Video Details
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah is widely considered the best cornerback in the upcoming NFL Draft. Okudah was first team Associated Press All-American and you can see why from his game tape.
