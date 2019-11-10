Kennedy Brooks springs 48-yard touchdown run to put Oklahoma up 42-21 on Iowa State
-
Oklahoma redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks broke free and sprinted down the sideline, scoring from 48 yards out with the help of receiver Ceedee Lamb, who laid two huge blocks on the run.
