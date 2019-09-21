Wisconsin QB Jack Coan runs through Michigan defense to give Badgers 28-0 lead
Even after running back Jonathan Taylor went to the locker room, the Wisconsin Badgers continued to dominate the Michigan Wolverines, as quarterback Jack Coan rushed through the heart of the Michigan defense to give Wisconsin a 28-0 halftime lead.
