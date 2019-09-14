Ohio State has been dominant, but Ryan Day can’t let up now, Urban Meyer says
Video Details
Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said that while the Buckeyes have been dominant so far this season, head coach Ryan Day needs to continue to grind at his team leading into the more difficult part of their schedule.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618