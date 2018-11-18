Joshua Kelley’s 289 rushing yards help UCLA stun USC 34-27 to claim the Victory Bell
Video Details
Joshua Kelley's career day on the ground helps UCLA defeat their crosstown rival USC 34-27 to claim the 2018 Victory Bell.
