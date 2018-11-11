No. 19 Texas survives late rally by Texas Tech to win 41-34
Sam Ehlinger's 29-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey in the final minute gives Texas a dramatic 41-34 win over in-state rival Texas Tech.
