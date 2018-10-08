Robert Smith: Despite 23-point win, Ohio State ‘has a lot to correct’ | STATE OF THE BUCKEYES
Video Details
Dwayne Haskins threw 6 touchdown passes in Ohio State's win over Indiana, but Robert Smith says the Buckeyes were far from perfect in the win over Indiana.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices