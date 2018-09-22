Illinois takes the lead on reverse flea flicker to Ricky Smalling
Video Details
Illinois uses a well devised trick play to take their first lead of the game against Penn State
- Too many putses from Penn State here tonight. The reverse, the pass to the end zone. Touchdown, Illinois. Trenard Davis to Ricky Smalling. They went with a trip play, and it results in the first lead of the night for the Illini.
- They are loving it. They're screaming, they're loud in this building right now.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices