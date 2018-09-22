Illinois takes the lead on reverse flea flicker to Ricky Smalling

Illinois uses a well devised trick play to take their first lead of the game against Penn State

- Too many putses from Penn State here tonight. The reverse, the pass to the end zone. Touchdown, Illinois. Trenard Davis to Ricky Smalling. They went with a trip play, and it results in the first lead of the night for the Illini.

- They are loving it. They're screaming, they're loud in this building right now.

