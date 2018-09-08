No. 23 Oregon blows out Portland State 62-14
No. 23 Oregon blows out Portland State 62-14. Justin Herbert tossed 4 touchdowns and completed 20/26 through the air. The Ducks racked up 562 yards of total offense.
