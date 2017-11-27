Texas touchdown leader Warren to transfer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Texas running back Chris Warren III is leaving the program and will transfer to another school for his senior year.
Warren announced the move in a statement issued Monday by the school. He scored a team-high eight touchdowns for Texas (6-6) this season.
Warren ran for 314 yards this season, with 166 coming in a win over San Jose State. But his role dramatically decreased by the third game and the 250-pound back was seldom used in key situations the rest of the season. Warren switched to a hybrid running back-tight end position and had two catches with one touchdown in the final two games.
Warren averaged over 5 yards per carry and rushed for 1,150 yards over the past three seasons. He ran for 276 yards against Texas Tech as a freshman in 2015, but his 2016 season was cut short by a knee injury after four games.
—
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25