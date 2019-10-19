Robinson’s 3 TDs help Illinois State defeat Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — James Robinson scored three rushing touchdowns, Jeff Proctor added a fourth on the ground, and Illinois State defeated Western Illinois 28-14 on Saturday.

Illinois State (5-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley) led 14-0 at halftime on two of Robinson’s TDs before Western Illinois broke through with a DeShon Gavin 2-yard scoring run and trailed 14-7 heading to the fourth.

Robinson and Proctor both scored in the final period for a 28-7 lead then Connor Sampson hit George Wahee for 4 yards and a WIU touchdown with 5:57 remaining. WIU had one more possession that ended on downs at the Illinois State 45 with 2:39 to go.

Western Illinois had a significant advantage in total yards (375-279), first downs (24-15) and offensive plays (86-58) but committed five turnovers, losing three fumbles and throwing two interceptions.

The Redbirds, No. 10 in the FCS Coaches Poll, scored on three short drives following turnovers and intercepted a pass at their own 1-yard line to thwart a drive by the Leathernecks (0-7, 0-3).