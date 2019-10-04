No. 6 Oklahoma suspends kicker Calum Sutherland indefinitely

Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland has been suspended indefinitely.

A school spokesman made the announcement in a brief statement Friday, one day before the sixth-ranked Sooners play at Kansas.

Sutherland, a sophomore, was arrested Sept. 21 on a public intoxication charge. The statement did not specify a reason for the suspension.

In his most recent action, Sutherland made two field goals to help the Sooners beat UCLA 48-14 on Sept. 14. Oklahoma had a bye on the Saturday that Sutherland was arrested.

Sutherland did not play last Saturday as the Sooners rolled past Texas Tech 55-16. Redshirt freshman Gabe Brkic stepped in and made all seven of his extra points and both of his field goal attempts.