Johnson’s late return gives The Citadel a win over Mercer

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Rod Johnson returned a kickoff 94 yards in the final seconds of the game to give The Citadel a 38-31 victory over Mercer on Saturday as the Bulldogs notched their first win of the season.

Mercer led through the first three quarters before The Citadel (1-2, 1-2 Southern Conference) rallied to take a 31-24 lead.

Mercer tied the game when David Durden went high in the back of the end zone to pull a pass in over a defender with 57 seconds left.

Johnson, who also had six carries for 19 yards and another touchdown, responded with his kickoff return for the winning score.

Robert Riddle then drove Mercer to The Citadel’s 35 before running out of time.

Grant Drakeford, who rushed for 139 yards and one touchdown, scored from the 4 to cap a 10-play drive to tie the game at 24-24 early in the fourth quarter. The defense forced Mercer to punt and Jordan Black led the Bulldogs on a 92-yard drive that Johnson finished on a 5-yard run with 4:47 left.

Riddle threw for 347 yards and three scores for Mercer (2-2, 1-1).