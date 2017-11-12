James Madison, N.C. A&T go for perfect regular season

(STATS) – Top-ranked James Madison and No. 9 North Carolina A&T won’t have it easy next Saturday when they try to finish the regular season 11-0.

James Madison will travel to Elon (8-2), seeking to secure the automatic FCS playoff bid in CAA Football and continue a 22-game winning streak. N.C. A&T, which has clinched at least a share of the MEAC championship, will host rival North Carolina Central (7-3) as it tries to make it an outright title. N.C. Central has won the last three meetings.

With the 24-team playoff field set to be announced next Sunday, there are pivotal games all over the place in Week 12:

Big Sky: Northern Arizona at Southern Utah and Montana at Montana State

Big South: Monmouth at Kennesaw State

CAA: New Hampshire at Albany, Delaware at Villanova and William & Mary at Richmond

Ivy: Harvard at Yale

MEAC: Bethune-Cookman versus Florida A&M in the Florida Classic in Orlando and Howard at Hampton

Missouri Valley: North Dakota State at Illinois State and South Dakota State at South Dakota

Ohio Valley: Tennessee State at Jacksonville State (Thursday night) and Eastern Illinois at Austin Peay

Patriot: Lafayette at Lehigh and Colgate at Georgetown

Southern: Furman at Samford

Southland: Nicholls at Southeastern Louisiana

In addition, four Southern Conference teams will end their regular season against high-profile FBS opponents: Mercer at Alabama, The Citadel at Clemson, Western Carolina at North Carolina and Wofford at South Carolina.