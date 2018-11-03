Jacksonville scores with 5 seconds left, beats Butler 48-44

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Calvin Turner Jr. accounted for three touchdowns and scored with five seconds left to push Jacksonville past Butler 48-44 on Saturday to snap a six-game losing streak.

Turner, who entered the game with an FCS-leading 164 yards rushing per game, ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He was 1-of-2 passing, completing a 57-yard touchdown pass to Prince Gray.

Irvin Riley ran for three touchdowns and 114 yards for Jacksonville (2-6, 1-5 Pioneer League). Garnett Nicolas added 117 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Will Marty was 29-of-40 passing for 425 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores to lead Butler (3-6, 1-5). Anthony Scaccia had a pair of touchdown runs, including a 10-yarder that put Butler ahead 44-41 with 3:30 to play.

Wade Benton returned the ensuing kickoff 47 yards to the Butler 48 that set up the game-winning drive. Turner rushed for 38 yards on seven carries during the surge, converting a fourth-and-1 off a quarterback sneak and sealing it with a 3-yard run to the corner of the end zone.