Butler breaks up Hail Mary pass to top Stetson 28-23

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Will Marty passed for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for the go-ahead score in the second quarter as Butler upended Stetson 28-23 on Saturday when defensive backs Luke Sennett and Devin Aguilar broke up a pass into the end zone as time expired.

Butler (4-6, 2-5 Pioneer League) won for the first time in six games, while ending Stetson’s (7-2, 5-2) four-game win streak.

Four minutes after Stetson grabbed a 13-7 lead early in the second quarter Marty answered with a 10-drive, scoring from the 14, and regained the lead for Butler. Marty found Stephen Dennis for touchdown passes covering 68 and 73 yards.

Colin McGovern (347 yards passing) led Stetson on a grinding, 15-play, 80-yard drive in the fourth quarter, Jareem Wescott diving in from the 2 and bringing the Hatters within 28-23.

Butler was forced to punt away its next possession, but had eaten up all but 23 seconds off the clock. McGovern hit Logan Paulson for 21 yards and Steven Burdette for 19, but a final 31-yard pass was swatted away from intended receiver Bensley Bornelius, who was tightly bracketed by Sennett and Aguilar.