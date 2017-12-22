Austin Peay rewards Healy with new contract

(STATS) – After leading a stunning turnaround and earning FCS coach of the year honors, Austin Peay’s Will Healy has been rewarded with a new four-year contract that runs through 2021, athletics director Ryan Ivey announced Wednesday.

In Healy’s second season, Austin Peay overcame a 29-game losing streak and losses in 46 of 47 games to go 8-4 and finish second in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Governors tied the school record for victories, set the mark for consecutive wins with seven and had a 7 1/2-game improvement which was the biggest by an FCS program since 2004.

Healy won the national vote for the 2017 STATS FCS Eddie Robinson Award.

“We are excited about the opportunity to keep Will and his family at Austin Peay and in the Clarksville community,” Ivey said. “Without a doubt, he and his staff have changed our football program for the better, and has proven that Governors football can and will continue to be successful.”

Healy’s new contract includes a base salary increase that will place him among the top three salaries in the OVC. In addition, he can achieve bonuses for specific team performances academically and on the field as well as retention bonuses each year following completion of the 2019 season. The deal also secures an increased assistant coach salary pool.

“I am unbelievably grateful to be part of this community and this university, and I cannot wait to see what’s in store for all of us,” said Healy, who was 0-11 in his first season.