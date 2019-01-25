No. 6 Michigan State goes on 24-2 run to seal road win over No. 19 Iowa
Video Details
Spartans go on a 24-2 run in the 2nd half to close out an 82-67 road win over Iowa.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618