Udoka Azubuike drops 23 in No. 5 Kansas’ win over Eastern Michigan
Video Details
- Big 12
- Big 12
- CBK
- Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Kansas Jayhawks
- MAC
- Udoka Azubuike
-
Udoka Azubuike drops 23 in No. 5 Kansas' win over Eastern Michigan. The Jayhawks won 87-63 and improve to 11-1.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618