Watson, Montana lead SDSU to 79-59 victory over Utah State (Dec 30, 2017)

SAN DIEGO (AP) Devin Watson scored 15 points and Max Montana came off the bench to score 14 and lead San Diego State to its 10th straight victory against Utah State, 79-59 on Saturday night.

The Aztecs (9-4, 1-1 Mountain West) rebounded from a deflating defeat at Wyoming in the conference opener on Wednesday night, when they blew a five-point lead in the second half and lost 82-69.

Malik Pope and Jalen McDaniels scored 13 apiece for SDSU, which had a 21-point lead with seven minutes to play.

The Aztecs led the whole game and had their first double-digit lead fewer than eight minutes in, when Montana hit a 3-point shot. Jeremy Hemsley made a layup a minute later to push the lead to 21-7. The Aztecs led 43-29 at halftime.

Watson scored five of his points late, including a 3-pointer just before the shot clock expired with two minutes to go and a putback in the final seconds.

Sam Merrill scored 18 for Utah State (8-7, 1-1), which had its three-game win streak snapped. Koby McEwen and DeAngelo Isby had 15 points apiece.

BIG PICTURE

Utah State: The Aggies dropped to 0-10 against SDSU since joining the Mountain West Conference in the 2013-14 season. Overall, SDSU leads the series 10-3.

San Diego State: Junior guard Montaque Gill-Caesar has left the program due to what the school called a ”medical issues.” He remains on scholarship and in school. He played in seven games, averaging 4.3 points 2.1 rebounds. He transferred from Missouri after the 2014-15 season.

UP NEXT

Utah State hosts Fresno State on Wednesday night.

San Diego State goes back on the road to face Colorado State on Tuesday night.