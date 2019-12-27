UTM battles Mount St. Joseph

Mount St. Joseph vs. UT Martin (3-7)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Martin Skyhawks are set to battle the Lions of Division III Mount St. Joseph. UT Martin lost 91-63 to Baylor in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: UT Martin’s Quintin Dove, Derek Hawthorne, Jr. and Craig Randall II have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Skyhawks scoring over the last five games.PRECISE PARKER: Through 10 games, UT Martin’s Parker Stewart has connected on 36.8 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 68.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UT Martin went 3-6 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Skyhawks scored 72.7 points per contest in those nine contests.