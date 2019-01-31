Utah Valley downs California Baptist 79-62 behind Toolson

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jake Toolson scored 17 points on five 3-pointers and Baylee Steele had 16 points with 12 rebounds as Utah Valley downed California Baptist 79-62 on Wednesday night for its third-straight win.

Isaiah White added 15 points for the Wolverines (16-7, 5-3 Western Athletic Conference) and TJ Washington had 11.

The Wolverines took a 16-13 lead on a Toolson 3-pointer midway through the first half and followed up with a hail of 3s by Toolson, White and Washington to help stretch it to 37-18 at the break.

California Baptist fought back early in the second half, closing to 46-40 with 12:58 to play. Steele answered with two free throws and a 3-point play to push it to 51-40 with 11:18 left. White scored six points and Toolson added a 3-pointer in the final seven minutes to help keep the Wolverines on top.

Milan Acquaah scored 20 points with six rebounds and seven assists for the Lancers (10-10, 2-5). Zach Pirog and Mikey Henn each added 11 points.