UNC looks to end streak vs Virginia Tech

North Carolina (8-9, 1-5) vs. Virginia Tech (13-5, 4-3)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech looks to extend North Carolina’s conference losing streak to six games. North Carolina’s last ACC win came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 76-65 on Nov. 6, 2019. Virginia Tech lost 71-69 loss at home to Syracuse in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Virginia Tech’s Landers Nolley II has averaged 17.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while Tyrece Radford has put up 8.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Tar Heels, Garrison Brooks has averaged 14.4 points and 9.2 rebounds while Armando Bacot has put up 10.2 points and 7.9 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Nolley has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Virginia Tech field goals over the last five games. The sophomore forward has accounted for 31 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: North Carolina is 0-6 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Virginia Tech is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

BEHIND THE ARC: North Carolina’s Robinson has attempted 95 3-pointers and connected on 34.7 percent of them, and is 20 for 51 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia Tech offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which is the second-lowest rate in the country. The North Carolina defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 333rd among Division I teams).