Toledo looks for road win vs Ohio

Toledo (10-8, 2-3) vs. Ohio (10-8, 2-3)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its third straight win over Ohio at Convocation Center. Ohio’s last win at home against the Rockets came on Feb. 1, 2014.

TEAM LEADERS: Ohio’s Jason Preston has averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists while Ben Vander Plas has put up 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Rockets, Marreon Jackson has averaged 18.2 points, 6.1 assists and 2.1 steals while Luke Knapke has put up 15.4 points, eight rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Preston has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. Preston has 22 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rockets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bobcats. Ohio has 34 assists on 75 field goals (45.3 percent) over its past three outings while Toledo has assists on 51 of 84 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo as a team has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAC teams.