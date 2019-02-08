Southern Utah beats Weber State, sweeps season series

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Harrison Butler scored 19 points and collected 13 rebounds and Southern Utah swept the season series from Weber State with a 65-53 victory on Thursday night.

Dre Marin added three 3-pointers and 15 points and Cameron Oluyitan had 10 points for the Thunderbirds (11-10, 6-6 Big Sky), who beat Weber State (14-9, 8-4) in overtime 90-82 on Jan. 5.

Michal Kozak scored 12 points and Cody John 11 for the Wildcats. Brekkott Chapman grabbed 10 rebounds.

The game was tied at 8-8 but other than that Southern Utah led. The Thunderbirds took a 33-27 halftime lead and led by as many as 11 in the second half before Kozak scored seven straight points in a 9-1 run to get the Wildcats within three at 48-45 with six minutes remaining. The Wildcats were up five with just under a minute left before scoring the final seven points, four by Marin.

Both teams shot under 40 percent but the Thunderbirds had a 46-33 rebounding edge with 13 offensive boards that led to an 11-0 advantage on second-chance points.