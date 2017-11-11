Southern Illinois beats Winthrop 81-66 (Nov 10, 2017)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) Kavion Pippen and Sean Lloyd Jr. scored 15 points each to help Southern Illinois open the season with an 81-66 win over Winthrop on Friday night.

Armon Fletcher added 14 points and Eric McGill scored 12 for the Salukis. Pippen had 10 rebounds and Lloyd grabbed seven boards.

After Winthrop opened the second half with Anders Broman’s 3-pointer to cut the deficit to three, Southern Illinois answered with a 13-3 run to lead 60-47 with 13:11 left. The Salukis led by double digits the rest of the way.

Lloyd’s jumper with 2:35 left gave the Salukis their largest lead at 81-59 and Winthrop closed with the final seven points.

Xavier Cooks had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles who never led after the opening minutes. The Salukis led 31-20 in the middle of the first half, but the Eagles had a 19-9 run to close within one.

